Govt clears bike taxis, but Rapido, Uber must wait for state green light

The ministry of road transport & highways (MoRTH) has issued fresh guidelines laying out a framework for states to permit the use of non-transport (privately registered) motorcycles for passenger journeys through aggregators like Rapido, Ola, and Uber.

The guidelines, issued on 1 July, said, “The state government may allow aggregation of non-transport motorcycles for journeys by passengers as shared mobility through aggregators, resulting in reduced traffic congestion and vehicular pollution, along with providing,inter alia, affordable passenger mobility, hyperlocal delivery, and creating livelihood opportunities.”

The guidelines added that states may impose fees on aggregators—daily, weekly, or fortnightly—for issuing authorisations to operate private motorcycles legally. Moreover, the guidelines specify that aggregators must ensure all onboarded drivers meet the required legal, safety, and compliance standards, including valid driving licenses, insurance, and proper vehicle condition.

Legal experts say the Centre’s guidelines clearly state the legal framework for permitting operations using private motorcycles, making this a policy lever that now rests entirely with state governments.

“This clause marks a significant shift in regulatory intent. For years, bike taxis have operated in a grey area, with legal uncertainties stalling growth and investment. By formally recognising the possibility of such operations under a state-authorised framework, the Centre has signalled its willingness to regularise the sector,” said Yash Joglekar, counsel, Bombay High Court.

While it’s not an automatic go-ahead, it clearly opens the door for bike taxis—contingent on state-level policy decisions, he added.

The onus now lies on state governments to operationalize this potential. If they act swiftly, this could indeed be a turning point—bringing legitimacy, investor confidence, and improved last-mile mobility across urban India, Yoglekar said.

Others added that this could be interpreted as a nod to motorcycle taxi services.

Legal clearance “This effectively opens the door for bike taxis…That’s a direct nod to bike taxi services, which, until now, have operated in a legal grey zone or faced outright bans in several states,” said Raheel Patel, partner, Gandhi Law Associates.

However, this clause doesn’t mandate states to permit them, but gives them a clear legal footing to do so under Section 67(3) of the Motor Vehicles Act. Combined with the ability to levy fees and enforce compliance, it gives states both revenue and regulatory control—two things they previously lacked, he added.

It could be a major lifeline for the sector, especially in urban areas where affordability, congestion, and last-mile connectivity are most critical, Patel said.

However, for Rapido and other players, the road to operation is contingent upon each state, said Rohit Jain, managing partner, Singhania & Co.

“We welcome the decision to permit the aggregation of non-transport motorcycles for passenger journeys...and are committed to supporting state governments in operationalizing this initiative in line with all stipulated guidelines,” Rapido responded in a prepared statement.

Ola did not immediately respond to Mint's queries.

"We welcome the release of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025 as a forward-looking step toward fostering innovation and regulatory clarity in India’s digital mobility sector," said Uber in a statement.

Uber added that timely adoption by states will be key to ensuring uniform implementation and building much-needed predictability for all stakeholders.

The road ahead Karnataka’s blanket ban on bike taxis, which took effect on 16 June, has effectively halted Rapido’s core operations in the state. Meanwhile, Maharashtra has allowed two-wheeler taxis—but only electric ones.

Bike taxis account for around 50% of Rapido’s total revenue, with the rest split between its auto and cab segments. For context, fares for bike taxis typically range between ₹20 and ₹50 for short distances—often half the price of auto-rickshaws and significantly lower than cab rides. Bike taxi drivers have also been protesting across Karnataka, urging the state to lift the ban and introduce an inclusive policy framework.

Rapido’s chief feature remains its SaaS, subscription-based model for drivers, a departure from the conventional commission-per-ride system. Interestingly, rivals Ola and Uber have also begun experimenting with similar setups. Ola rolled out the SaaS model for autos in April 2024, and Uber followed suit in February this year. Recently, Ola broadened the zero-commission model across all categories as well, Mint reported earlier.