California-based Biliti Electric Inc (Biliti) announced that it intends to setup the world’s largest electric three-wheeler factory in India’s Telangana state, with a production capacity of 240,000 electric vehicles each year. The new plant is estimated to drive private investment of $150 million and expected to create over 3,000 jobs in the State.

Biliti currently operates through an exclusive manufacturing partnership with Hyderabad- based Gayam Motor Works (GMW) for manufacturing its three-wheelers.

Biliti’s Taskman is a popular last-mile delivery vehicle which is deployed in 15 countries across the globe including Japan, USA, UK, France, Portugal, Germany, Lebanon, Uganda, Kenya, Senegal, Nepal, Bangladesh, Dubai and India, and has covered over 20 million miles.

In addition to the manufacturing facility, it has assembly plants in the US, Portugal, and Kenya. Taskman is being used by Amazon, IKEA, Wasoko (Sokowatch), BigBasket (Tata), Zomato, Flipkart (Walmart), Grofers among others.

The facilities will be built in two phases over an area of 200 acres. Phase I will be developed over 13.5 acres with the capability to produce 18,000 vehicles per year and is expected to be operational in early 2023.

The larger facility spread across 200 acres will be operational in 2024 and have the capability to produce 240,000 vehicles per year. The plants will produce all of Biliti’s products including the cargo model Taskman and the passenger version Urban to serve customers in the global markets.

“When we launched the EV policy two years ago, it was with the mission to make Telangana state a preferred destination for setting up electric vehicle manufacturing. We are now seeing that becoming true with companies like Biliti establishing the world’s largest three-wheeler factory here," said Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

“This is the largest investment in EV manufacturing announced in the State this year, coming shortly after another California-based company Fisker announced its second headquarters in Hyderabad. The State is committed to promoting clean industries and promises to extend all benefits to the company admissible under the government’s policy. The story of Biliti is not just another opportunity because of the State’s encouraging policy but a realization of the State’s vision for innovation and technology with the founders of the Company directly associated with T-Hub through a previous start-up," Rao added.

“We are proud to manufacture our exciting EV lineup in Telangana state," said Rahul Gayam, Biliti Electric’s CEO. “The Taskman has already made more than 12 million deliveries worldwide with many more to come. Our batteries and drivetrain are compact and modular in design, allowing them to have wider applications in auto, marine, warehousing, and backup power sectors enabling the buildout of an EV ecosystem."