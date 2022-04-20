Biliti aims to setup world’s largest electric three-wheeler factory here

“This is the largest investment in EV manufacturing announced in the State this year, coming shortly after another California-based company Fisker announced its second headquarters in Hyderabad. The State is committed to promoting clean industries and promises to extend all benefits to the company admissible under the government’s policy. The story of Biliti is not just another opportunity because of the State’s encouraging policy but a realization of the State’s vision for innovation and technology with the founders of the Company directly associated with T-Hub through a previous start-up," Rao added.