Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tejasvi Surya has heaped praise on Ola chief Bhavish Aggarwal for 'building the future' and his vision for making India the EV hub for the world.

Surya on Twitter wrote that PM Narendra Modi's vision of Make in India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and the impact of PLI schemes all bearing fruit under Aggarwal and his team's relentless work.

"On behalf of Young India I want to thank Bhavish and his team for doing what they are doing. It is truly incredible to see a first-generational entrepreneur like Bhavish rise up the rank and build something that is truly futuristic," Surya said in a video message standing alongside Aggarwal outside the Ila Future factory in Bengaluru.

Thank you Sri @bhash for hosting #BJYMBharatDarshan at @OlaElectric FutureFactory.



We got to see New India in making:



PM Sri @narendramodi Ji’s vision of #MakeInIndia, #AtmanirbharBharat, impact of PLI schemes all bearing fruit under your & your teams’s relentless hardwork. pic.twitter.com/Tuwo74QkC3 — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 2, 2022

The Ola chief on Twitter also thanked Surya for his viewpoint on entrepreneurship and building the country's future. "We at Ola truly believe this is India’s century and are proud to Make in India for the world," Aggarwal added.

Thank you @Tejasvi_surya ji, your energy is infectious! It was inspirational to hear your views on entrepreneurship, sustainability and building India’s future! We at Ola truly believe this is India’s century and are proud to #MakeinIndia for the world. https://t.co/CU6jDvAGCr — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 3, 2022

Last month the Centre selected the Bengaluru-based startup for the government's production-linked incentive scheme for the manufacturing of advanced chemistry cell battery storage. Ola Electric Mobility bagged for 20 GWh capacity.

"India has the strongest government support for electrification in the whole world! Excited to be selected for the PLI scheme for manufacturing world-class cells in India. Today, 90% of global capacity is in China. We will reverse that and make India a global hub for EVs and cell tech," Aggarwal tweeted.

