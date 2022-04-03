This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"On behalf of Young India I want to thank Bhavish and his team for doing what they are doing. It is truly incredible to see a first-generational entrepreneur like Bhavish rise up the rank and build something that is truly futuristic," Surya said in a video message standing alongside Aggarwal outside the Ila Future factory in Bengaluru.
The Ola chief on Twitter also thanked Surya for his viewpoint on entrepreneurship and building the country's future. "We at Ola truly believe this is India’s century and are proud to Make in India for the world," Aggarwal added.
Last month the Centre selected the Bengaluru-based startup for the government's production-linked incentive scheme for the manufacturing of advanced chemistry cell battery storage. Ola Electric Mobility bagged for 20 GWh capacity.
"India has the strongest government support for electrification in the whole world! Excited to be selected for the PLI scheme for manufacturing world-class cells in India. Today, 90% of global capacity is in China. We will reverse that and make India a global hub for EVs and cell tech," Aggarwal tweeted.
