The EV experience platform, BLive , today announced that it is taking its multi-brand EV store platform offline with the launch of its first EV experience store in Hyderabad. BLive aims to offer electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) and electric bicycles (ebikes) designed and manufactured by Indian brands at this offline store.

Initially, BLive will focus on launching these offline experience stores in the South Indian market, with a focus on Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. It also plans to penetrate in tier-2 and tier-3 cities where customers struggle to shift to clean mobility due to lack of options and is on the lookout for more partners to open such stores across the country.

The development comes on with the BLive’s partnership with Ather Energy for its charging Grids across Goa. In 2020, the company launched India's first online EV marketplace offering top brands of e-cycles and e-scooters. Brands like Hero Electric, Ampere, Hero Electric, Go Zero Lightspeed are available on the BLive Store, both online and offline.

EV enthusiasts can explore, experience, and purchase top E2W and ebike models from premium brands. Moreover, it is also looking to offer ease of ownership with simple interest-free EMIs, and cardless loan facility at all these stores. BLive is hoping to launch 100 offline stores by the next three years and has already received more than 200 applications for opening such stores across the country.

Samarth Kholkar & Sandeep Mukherjee, Co-founders, BLive, said, “We look forward to welcoming like-minded partners to help us in our vision to drive EV adoption by masses and further extend support in promoting sustainable mobility. Our strategic alliances with several key players in the Indian EV industry and partnerships with hospitality will allow us to provide extensive support to our partners and deliver a premium consumer experience. I am happy to say that we already have several inquiries from potential partners and are optimistic about onboarding many new partners in the near future by offering easy finance to them."

