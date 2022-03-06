BLive , a multi brand EV store with online and offline presence, has partnered with OTO Capital, a platform providing affordable plans for bike and scooter ownership, to make EV ownership much quicker and easier for EV enthusiasts across the country. The partnership between OTO Capital and BLive is for sale, marketing and promotion of multiple 2-wheeler EV brands on lease model on BLive platform.

This one of a kind opportunity, allows audiences across the country to exercise choice, option and easy availability of Electric Scooters and Bikes at BLive stores, both offline and online, through OTO Capital.

Samarth Kholkar, Co-Founder, BLive, shared, “As India’s first EV experience platform, our vision is to offer customers easy and affordable ways to explore, experience and purchase escooters and ebikes. With a vision that EVs will replace the fuel vehicles soon, we have partnered with the leader in vehicle leasing. We firmly believe that our partnership will cater to the demand for EVs and help in adoption of the category in India, giving a boost to the industry."

Customers can choose from amongst Kinetic Green, Techo Electra, Batt:RE, LML - Detel, and others brands on BLive stores, wherein OTO Capital will finance vehicle on a lease basis and BLive will be the single point of contact of the transaction between OTO Capital, Manufacturer and Customers.

Sumit Chhazed, Co-Founder and CEO of OTO Capital, expressed his thoughts saying, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with India's leading EV Experience platform, BLive. EV financing has been a challenge in the country and one of the key roadblocks in EV ownership. Our vision is to bring in better options of commuting, while helping customers with easy financing options. We look forward to our partnership and helping people own their dream electric vehicle like never before."

The partnership between BLive and OTO Capital will spread across 12 months and will apply to all the models of e-scooter and e-bikes available at the BLive store.

