BLive has today announced the opening of its second multi-brand EV experience store in Hyderabad. The BLive EV Experience store launched at Pragathinagar in Hyderabad will offer wide range of products and support directly to EV customers across Telangana region. BLive will be showcasing over 20+ brands of electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) and electric bicycles (e-bikes) designed and manufactured by Indian brands, through its unique Omni channel platform.

It started its first store in November last year.

Key brands like Kinetic Green, Techo Electra, Gemopai, Batt:RE, LML - Detel and others are available and also post sales service packages. There are specific products for businesses especially for delivery companies.

The store is not only going to give the customers a hands-on EV experience but a variety of brands and designs of vehicles to choose from as per their convenience. The store will also provide an extensive after-sales EV care experience, including roadside assistance, easy finance options, comprehensive service packages and e-mobility spares parts.

Samarth Kholkar, Co-Founder, BLive, said, “Hyderabad has been at the forefront of technology innovation and has equally played a significant role in adopting and encouraging electric vehicles and setting an example for other cities to move forward with clean mobility solutions. Our first EV Experience store has received tremendous response and due to the high demand amongst customers we are elated to open our second store in the city."

BLive is focused on launching EV experience stores initially in South and West India. BLive also plans to drive a deeper penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 cities where customers struggle to shift to clean mobility due to lack of options and is looking for more store partners on a franchise model to open more stores across the country.

