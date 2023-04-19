BluSmart plans EV route to take over Uber and Ola2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 10:45 AM IST
- BluSmart is backed by BP's venture unit. It started operations in 2020 by offering airport rides in Delhi, and later scheduled bookings.
Indian ride-hailing startup BluSmart has a new strategy to challenge Ola and Uber. The company, as per a Reuters report, is betting on an all-electric taxi fleet and an aggressive bid to lure disgruntled passengers and drivers from the incumbents.
