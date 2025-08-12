Why BluSmart’s bankruptcy resolution professional is struggling

New Delhi: BluSmart’s bankruptcy case has run into a maze—the court-appointed resolution professional says the electric taxi operator’s most valuable assets, its cars and technology, are locked in subsidiaries outside the insolvency process, making it harder to get a fair valuation for creditors.

The insolvency proceedings against the company started on 29 July after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted a petition filed by a creditor–Catalyst Trusteeship–on 13 May.

Ritesh Kumar Adatiya, the interim resolution professional (IRP) appointed by the NCLT’s Ahmedabad bench, wants to pull the group’s tangled structure under one umbrella to get a decent valuation.

But there is a rub—legal experts say that by law, subsidiaries, even if wholly owned, are not automatically made part of the insolvency resolution plan of a holding company. Such a scenario might cause problems for lenders in recovering their dues from BluSmart.

Adatiya, director at NPV Insolvency Professionals Pvt. Ltd, told Mint that most of BluSmart Mobility Ltd’s assets like cars and technology are held by various small subsidiaries that are facing their own issues.

“With the due permission from committee of creditors (COC) and NCLT, to get the maximum valuation for the creditors of all the companies, it would be ideal to club all the subsidiaries together along with the parent BluSmart Mobility Ltd and then take the resolution process ahead," Adatiya said.

Can an exception be made?

According to Piyush Agrawal, Partner at AQUILAW, a law firm, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, when a holding company is admitted into the corporate insolvency resolution process, the resolution professional gains control over only that company’s assets and management.

“Subsidiaries are treated as separate legal entities, even if wholly owned, and their assets are not automatically available to the IRP unless those subsidiaries are themselves brought separately under insolvency," he said.

However, Agarwal argues that in a factual scenario like that of Blusmart, where a holding company within a group with closely linked operations between entities is admitted into the insolvency process, there can be certain provisions in the law to loop in the subsidiaries under the same process.

“This would ensure a holistic and efficient resolution, preventing asset value erosion," Agarwal said.

BluSmart’s structure

BluSmart was founded in 2019 by Anmol Singh Jaggi, Punit Goyal and Puneet Singh Jaggi. The holding company–BluSmart Mobility Pvt. Ltd–has four key wholly owned subsidiaries: BluSmart Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd, BluSmart Charge Pvt. Ltd, BluSmart Fleet Pvt. Ltd and BluSmart Premium Fleet Pvt. Ltd.

The business model of BluSmart relied on leasing cars from lessors and running operations using its own tech platform in an asset light model.

The technology was housed under BluSmart Tech while most of the leasing agreements of cars were signed by BluSmart Fleet Pvt Ltd. The premium cabs were housed under the Premium Fleet subsidiary.

Blusmart’s fleet comprised approximately 8,700 vehicles, of which about 4,700 came from Gensol Engineering Ltd, which is a related party with common promoters.

Also Read | Uber’s lifeline off the table for BluSmart

Gensol bought these cars using ₹663 crore in loans from PFC and Ireda. As per BluSmart’s disclosures to its investors in 2023, close to 2,000 cabs came from tie-ups with financial institutions like banks and other institutional asset financing firms.

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Finance’s Quiklyz, Tata Motors Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank are among the institutions it signed leasing agreements with to run its operations. It also worked with financing firms like Orix, Clime Finance, SMAS Auto Leasing India and Shefasteq OPC, which have since sued the company.

Firms like Evera Cabs have signed deals with BluSmart’s earlier lessors and took nearly 500 of its cabs since the company halted its operations in April this year after an order against the Jaggi brothers by Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India).

Most of the other cars have either been leased to other players or the creditors have managed to repossess them after filing cases against the company in different courts.

The IRP’s challenge

“There are about 500 cars left with BluSmart's various subsidiaries which we are working on protecting. We have asked creditors to not lease or sell them now as the parent firm is in insolvency. But there is not much say of ours on the subsidiary companies at this point of time," Adatiya said.

With BluSmart finding most of its value from the assets of its own subsidiaries, the success of the insolvency proceedings may hinge on the efforts of the IRP to club them all together.

Also Read | NCLT issues notices to BluSmart Mobility and Gensol on 3 fresh insolvency pleas

The job of the IRP is to collate all the facts of the case and verify claims made by the petitioners. The court appointed official has to then appoint a committee of creditors representing the lenders of the company that has not paid its dues. Thereafter, this committee oversees the steps ahead to seek the best valuation for the company and its assets, leading to resolution of all dues.