Why BluSmart’s bankruptcy resolution professional is struggling
Ayaan Kartik , Manas Pimpalkhare 4 min read 12 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
The business model of BluSmart relied on leasing cars from lessors and running operations using its own tech platform in an asset light model.
New Delhi: BluSmart’s bankruptcy case has run into a maze—the court-appointed resolution professional says the electric taxi operator’s most valuable assets, its cars and technology, are locked in subsidiaries outside the insolvency process, making it harder to get a fair valuation for creditors.
