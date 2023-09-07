BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition debut in India. Check price and other details1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 05:23 PM IST
BMW India introduces 220i M Performance Edition priced at ₹46 lakh ex-showroom, exclusively available online.
BMW India has introduced the 220i M Performance Edition to the Indian market. This exclusive model is priced at ₹46 lakh ex-showroom, prior to any optional additions, and will be produced locally at the BMW Group Plant Chennai.
