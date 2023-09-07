BMW India has introduced the 220i M Performance Edition to the Indian market. This exclusive model is priced at ₹46 lakh ex-showroom, prior to any optional additions, and will be produced locally at the BMW Group Plant Chennai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interested customers can purchase the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition exclusively through the BMW Online shop. This special edition vehicle is offered solely in the Black Sapphire metallic paint color and features Sensatec Oyster I Black upholstery.

As a Performance Edition, various exterior components are adorned with a Cerium Grey finish. These include the front grille, fog lamp inserts, and the exterior rearview mirrors. The vehicle also features M Performance stickers. BMW has also made adjustments to the lighting elements, incorporating full LED tail lamps.

Speaking of the interior, it includes an Alcantara-finished gear selector, along with M Performance door projectors and M Performance door pins. Additionally, the sport seats feature electric adjustment and a memory function. With a spacious 430-liter boot space, it can be further expanded by folding the rear seats in a 40/20/40 split configuration. The car also boasts ambient lighting with six dimmable designs for added ambiance.

Regarding its features, the vehicle is equipped with BMW Live Cockpit Professional, comprising a 0.25-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch Control Display. The driver benefits from a heads-up display, and the car offers a virtual assistant as well as BMW Gesture Control. The HiFi loudspeaker system, parking assistant with a rearview camera, and wireless compatibility for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also included.

The 220i M Performance Edition is propelled by a twin-turbocharged 2.0-liter petrol engine, delivering 173 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. Managing power delivery is a 7-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. This enables the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 7.1 seconds.