BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition launched in India, can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 7.2 seconds
BMW India launches limited edition 220i M Sport Shadow Edition, available in Alpine White and Skyscraper Grey. Features include adaptive LED headlights, sport seats, and BMW TwinPower Turbo engine.
BMW India has launched the limited edition 220i M Sport Shadow Edition today. Locally produced at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai, this exclusive model is now available for purchase through the BMW Online shop. The ex-showroom price is ₹46,90,000.