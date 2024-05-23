BMW India has launched the limited edition 220i M Sport Shadow Edition today. Locally produced at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai, this exclusive model is now available for purchase through the BMW Online shop. The ex-showroom price is ₹46,90,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 220i M Sport Shadow Edition is offered in two striking colours: Alpine White (non-metallic) and Skyscraper Grey (metallic), with upholstery options in Black and Oyster. Enhanced with a distinctive Blacked-Out Kidney Grille and All-Black Rear Spoiler, the car boasts a sporty, low, and broad-set stance. The model also features adaptive LED headlights with M Lights Shadow Line specifications.

In terms of interior, the car is designed for comfort and sportiness, featuring Sport Seats with an electrical memory function, an exclusive ‘Illuminated Berlin’ trim, and a Carbon Gear Selector. The spacious cabin provides ample knee room for rear passengers, and the 430-liter luggage compartment can be expanded by folding the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the hood, the 220i M Sport Shadow Edition is powered by a two-liter four-cylinder BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine, delivering 190 hp and 280 Nm of torque. This enables the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in just 7.1 seconds. The eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission ensures smooth gear shifts and comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with a braking function.

The vehicle's front-wheel-drive architecture and ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system) work with the DSC (Driving Stability Control) to enhance driving dynamics and reduce understeering. The BMW Performance Control system further increases stability through targeted braking.

BMW ConnectedDrive technologies include a modern cockpit with BMW Live Cockpit Professional, featuring a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch Control Display. The BMW Virtual Assistant and Gesture Control facilitate easy operation of car functions, while the smartphone holder with Wireless Charging ensures connectivity on the go. The Parking Assistant and Reversing Assistant provide additional convenience and Wireless Apple CarPlay integration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BMW EfficientDynamics features include Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, and ECO PRO mode, contributing to the vehicle's overall efficiency. Safety is paramount with six airbags, ABS with Brake Assist, DSC, DTC, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), and more, ensuring a secure driving experience.

