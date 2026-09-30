BMW 3 Series enters eighth generation with new electric i3, M350 xDrive and Neue Klasse design

BMW has unveiled the eighth-generation 3 Series, introducing the first fully electric i3 based on the Neue Klasse platform alongside petrol-powered 3 Series models. The new sedan was unveiled on 30 September. The car is set to be manufactured in Munich and Dingolfing, and global market launches are expected from 2027.

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The new BMW 3 Series is the same length as the sedan, but this time with Neue Klasse styling, an updated interior and BMW's new Panoramic iDrive system. BMW has also officially announced the M350 xDrive as the top model in the range, and the arrival of a plug-in hybrid version is expected this year.

Neue Klasse design comes to 3 Series

BMW 3 Series.

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BMW says that the new 3 Series features a longer wheelbase, short overhangs, a wider stance and flush door handles. The kidney grille and twin headlights form a single visual package that is integrated into the rear assembly, which features a horizontal light package.

The 3 Series exterior and interior styling is largely identical to the electric i3. The i3 has 19- to 21-inch wheels, and the ICE models have 18- to 20-inch wheels. The BMW M Yellow Lights, which are based on the brand's racing cars, are also available on the M350 xDrive.

Panoramic iDrive takes centre stage

BMW 3 Series interior.

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Inside, the new 3 Series gets BMW’s Panoramic iDrive system. It fuses the BMW Panoramic Vision display with an optional BMW 3D Head-Up Display and a 17.9-inch central touchscreen and a new multifunction steering wheel.

The BMW Operating System X enables navigation, over-the-air updates and powers the infotainment system. Electric front seats with memory are also standard. The audio is Harman Kardon, and the rear seats have heating as an option, as does a panoramic sunroof.

BMW i3 offers up to 912 km range The new electric BMW i3 features BMW's 6th generation eDrive technology, including a 6th generation 800V electrical architecture, BMW's cylindrical battery cells and bidirectional charging.

The i3 50 xDrive has a 108.7 kWh battery that delivers 469 bhp and 645 Nm. BMW claims a WLTP range of up to 912 km. It has a 400 kW 4-pin DC charger with a range of up to 423 km in 10 minutes.

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BMW 3 Series.

The i3 40 xDrive delivers 374 bhp and has an 82.8 kWh battery, boasting a maximum range of up to 710 km. BMW plans to release an i3 M60 xDrive M Performance version in 2027.

M350 xDrive gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine The petrol-powered range is topped by the BMW M350 xDrive. It is powered by a 3.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-six engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system, producing a total of 443hp and 580Nm.

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BMW says the M350 xDrive can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds and reach an electronically limited 250 kmph. Adaptive M suspension is standard.

The engine is now able to provide power to only the rear wheels with a new Drift Moment function. BMW has also announced four-cylinder petrol variants, and a battery-powered version is expected within a year.

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Level 2 driver assistance included The new 3 Series will offer SAE Level 2 driving assistance. BMW's Motorway Assistant can help hands-free drivers at speeds of up to 130 kmph in 21 countries, the company says.

The i3 will be manufactured in Munich and the combustion 3 Series in Dingolfing. BMW aims to make the 8th generation of the 3 Series available worldwide starting in 2027.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.