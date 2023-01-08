BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift to launch in India on this date

BMW India is all set to launch its latest 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift on January 10, 2023. This updated model of the long wheelbase 3 Series will debut with certain cosmetic upgrades. It will be the second launch this month from the German automaker after the latest generation BMW 7 Series and i7 debut.
As per the company, the 2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift will come with a familiar style updates on the similar lines as the BMW M340i facelift which was launched in December 2022. It includes the revamped headlamps which are now sharper along with tweaked kidney grille and refreshed bumper styling with new alloy wheels. Its silhouette will remain the same on the long wheelbase sedan with the notable extra length and the Hofmeister kink near the rearmost pillar. At the back, the car is expected to come with tweaked LED taillights and a revamped bumper rounding up the visual upgrades.
In terms of interiors, the cabin is likely to witness some major changes. The Gran Limousine facelift model of this car is expected to get the reworked dashboard with a new curved display with dual screens. The unit essentially includes the digital console and touchscreen infotainment system into a single continuous glass panel for a clutter-free look. Some other upgrades in the sedan include redesigned air vents, new control surfaces for the centre console, while the model will now run the latest iDrive 8 user interface.
Speaking of powertrain, the sedan will get the same 3 Series GL facelift with the 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol and diesel options. The 330i petrol belts out 254 bhp and 400 Nm whereas the 320d diesel is capable of producing 187 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission which sends power to the rear wheels.
Meanwhile, the German automaker has also recently launched its seventh generation of 7 Series and the first i7 electric sedan in India. The new BMW 7 Series has been launched at a starting price of ₹1.70 crore whereas the new i7 is priced from ₹1.95 crore. All the prices are ex-showroom. Bookings for both these models open on January 07, 2023 and the deliveries will commence from March 2023.
