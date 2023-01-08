BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift to launch in India on this date

As per the company, the 2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift will come with a familiar style updates on the similar lines as the BMW M340i facelift which was launched in December 2022. It includes the revamped headlamps which are now sharper along with tweaked kidney grille and refreshed bumper styling with new alloy wheels. Its silhouette will remain the same on the long wheelbase sedan with the notable extra length and the Hofmeister kink near the rearmost pillar. At the back, the car is expected to come with tweaked LED taillights and a revamped bumper rounding up the visual upgrades.