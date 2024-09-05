BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition diesel variant launched: Check price, features and more
The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition, priced at ₹65 lakh, features a powerful 2.0L diesel engine and sleek design. It offers luxury interiors with advanced tech, including a 12.3-inch digital cluster and Harman Kardon sound system, ensuring a premium driving experience.
BMW India has launched its much-awaited 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition with a diesel powertrain, boasting a sleek and sporty design. The sedan stands out with its bold exterior features such as a blacked-out kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights enhanced with M Lights Shadowline details, and a distinctive M aerodynamic package.