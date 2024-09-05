BMW India has launched its much-awaited 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition with a diesel powertrain, boasting a sleek and sporty design. The sedan stands out with its bold exterior features such as a blacked-out kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights enhanced with M Lights Shadowline details, and a distinctive M aerodynamic package.

The car's dynamic appearance is further complemented by M-specific front and rear door sill finishers, a high-gloss black rear diffuser, and stylish daytime running lights integrated with turn indicators. Available in a range of colors including Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Carbon Black, and Portimao Blue, the M Sport Pro Edition aims to make a strong visual statement.

Priced at ₹65 lakh (ex-showroom, India), this diesel variant costs ₹3 lakh more than the BMW 320Ld M Sport, positioning it as a premium offering. It follows the launch of the petrol-powered 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition, which was introduced at ₹62.60 lakh. Locally produced at BMW's Chennai plant, deliveries for this diesel-powered sedan are expected to begin soon.

Under the hood, the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition features a 2.0L four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine paired with an eight-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission. This engine generates 187 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, enabling the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.6 seconds.

Inside, the cabin offers luxury and technology, with illuminated door sill plates and ambient lighting that enhances the interior ambiance. The sedan comes equipped with BMW's Curved Display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 14.9-inch Control Display, all powered by BMW’s latest Operating System 8. Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a premium Harman Kardon Surround Sound system featuring 16 speakers, ensures a modern and immersive driving experience.

