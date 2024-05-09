BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched in India at ₹62.60 lakh: All details
BMW has launched the limited-edition 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro in India, priced at Rs. 62.60 lakhs (ex-showroom). Crafted to cater to the discerning tastes of Indian luxury car enthusiasts, this limited edition model is locally assembled at BMW's manufacturing facility in Chennai.