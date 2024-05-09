Active Stocks
Business News/ Auto News / BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched in India at 62.60 lakh: All details
BackBack

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched in India at ₹62.60 lakh: All details

Livemint

BMW launches limited-edition 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro in India at Rs. 62.60 lakhs, offering exclusive features and locally assembled. Targeted at luxury car enthusiasts, it comes with unique design elements, advanced technology, and powerful performance.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition stands out with various visual enhancements, featuring a bold blacked-out kidney grille, and adaptive LED headlights. (BMW)Premium
The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition stands out with various visual enhancements, featuring a bold blacked-out kidney grille, and adaptive LED headlights. (BMW)

BMW has launched the limited-edition 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro in India, priced at Rs. 62.60 lakhs (ex-showroom). Crafted to cater to the discerning tastes of Indian luxury car enthusiasts, this limited edition model is locally assembled at BMW's manufacturing facility in Chennai.

Available exclusively in the 330Li petrol variant, the M Sport Pro Edition boasts a selection of four captivating metallic color options: Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Carbon Black, and Portimao Blue. Enhancing its allure, the interior features exclusive M headliner Anthracite upholstery.

In terms of looks, the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition stands out with various visual enhancements, featuring a bold blacked-out kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights, and dark-tinted M Lights Shadowline headlamps. The rear design is enhanced by a glossy black diffuser, contributing to its sporty look.

Stepping inside, passengers are greeted with illuminated door sill plates and ambient lighting, which includes illuminated contour strips on the rear of the front seats, creating an inviting atmosphere.

Technological innovation takes center stage in the M Sport Pro Edition, featuring the BMW Curbed Display, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with 3D Navigation, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument display. The Control Display, measuring 14.9 inches, offers intuitive access to various functions. 

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto make staying connected a breeze. Music lovers will enjoy the Harman Kardon Surround Sound system, which features 16 speakers.

Under the hood lies a potent 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, delivering 258 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. Mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, it propels the car from 0 to 100 kmph in a brisk 6.2 seconds. Driving dynamics are further enhanced with three selectable driving modes: ECO PRO, Comfort, and Sport.

Despite its cosmetic enhancements, the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition retains the essence of the standard 3 Series Gran Limousine, which received a facelift approximately a year ago, including a refreshed front end and enhanced cabin features.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, identifies the target audience for this exclusive model as young, forward-thinking Indian buyers who seek a harmonious blend of sophistication and athleticism synonymous with the iconic BMW 3 Series.

 

Published: 09 May 2024, 09:37 PM IST
