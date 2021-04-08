BMW 6-Series 2021: Details about the new luxury sedan

The new car will be available in one petrol (newly introduced BMW 630i M Sport) and two diesel variants (BMW 630d M Sport and BMW 620d Luxury Line)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BMW has launched a new 6-Series in India. The new car has been produced locally at BMW Group Plant Chennai. The new car will be available in one petrol (newly introduced BMW 630i M Sport) and two diesel variants (BMW 630d M Sport and BMW 620d Luxury Line). The company has opened bookings for the new car through its dealerships.

BMW 630i M Sport : ₹67,90,000

BMW 620d Luxury Line: ₹68,90,000

BMW 630d M Sport : ₹77,90,000

The new BMW 6 Series will be available in Tanzanite Blue metallic, Phytonic Blue metallic, Piemont Red metallic and Bernina Grey Amber variants. Buyers who book their car online till 30 April will be eligible for additional offers on limited units.

In terms of features, standard equipment includes new full-LED Adaptive headlights. BMW 630i and BMW 620d offer Natural Leather Dakota trim with fine-wood trims and BMW 630d offers 'Nappa' leather upholstery with diamond stitching.

The car gets two-part panoramic glass sunroof, ambient lighting. The car gets four-zone automatic climate control. The luggage compartment has a capacity of up to 600 litres, extending to 1,800 litres using the 40/20/40 split.

The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 630i generates output of 258 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm with a company-claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.5 seconds. The 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 620d develops maximum output of 190 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 7.9 seconds.

The 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine of BMW 630d produces maximum output of 265hp and peak torque of 620 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 6.1 seconds. The engines comes mated with eight-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission.

It comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function.

The rear-seat entertainment console gets 10.25-inch touchscreen monitors with full-HD resolution, a Blu-ray player, screen mirroring function and two USB ports. The new BMW 6-series also gets Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 16 speaker system.

The dashboard gets a 12.3-inch fully-digital digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 12.3-inch Control Display.