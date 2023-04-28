BMW 6 Series GT line-up revamped, gets a new model2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 03:40 PM IST
BMW 6 Series GT now comes only in the 620d guise which is powered by a 2.0-litre engine.
German luxury carmaker BMW has updated the BMW 6 Series GT range. Likely to be upgraded to Bharat Stage (BS) 6 Phase 2 norms, the company has reportedly discontinued three variants of BMW 6 Series GT. These include the 620d Luxury Line, 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition, and the 630d M Sport, a report by CarWale says.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×