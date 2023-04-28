Home / Auto News / BMW 6 Series GT line-up revamped, gets a new model
Back

German luxury carmaker BMW has updated the BMW 6 Series GT range. Likely to be upgraded to Bharat Stage (BS) 6 Phase 2 norms, the company has reportedly discontinued three variants of BMW 6 Series GT. These include the 620d Luxury Line, 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition, and the 630d M Sport, a report by CarWale says. 

In addition, the auto manufacturer has also increased the price of BMW 6 Series 630i M Sport by 2 lakh. After the price rise, the variant now costs 71.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BMW 6 Series GT now comes only in the 620d guise which is powered by a 2.0-litre engine. It is paired with a four-cylinder motor that is claimed to offer 190bhp and 400Nm of torque. The engine on the diesel model of BMW 6 Series GT is mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Recently, BMW discontinued three models of 5 Series – the 520d Luxury Line, 530d M Sport, and 50 Jahre M Edition. As a result, the 5 Series is now only offered in two variants - the 530i M Sport and the 520d M Sport.

The ex-showroom prices of these variants are 65.40 lakh and 68.90 lakh, respectively, in India.

Following the implementation of the latest BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms in April 2023, the BMW 530i M Sport has undergone a price hike of approximately 90,000. Meanwhile, the diesel variant, which was already updated in March this year, has not seen any change in its pricing.

The current iteration of the BMW 5 Series is nearing the end of its lifecycle, as the next-generation model is scheduled to be unveiled globally on May 24, 2023. However, prospective buyers can still benefit from purchasing the current 5 Series as dealerships are offering various attractive deals.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout