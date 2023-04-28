German luxury carmaker BMW has updated the BMW 6 Series GT range. Likely to be upgraded to Bharat Stage (BS) 6 Phase 2 norms, the company has reportedly discontinued three variants of BMW 6 Series GT. These include the 620d Luxury Line, 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition, and the 630d M Sport, a report by CarWale says.

In addition, the auto manufacturer has also increased the price of BMW 6 Series 630i M Sport by ₹2 lakh. After the price rise, the variant now costs ₹71.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BMW 6 Series GT now comes only in the 620d guise which is powered by a 2.0-litre engine. It is paired with a four-cylinder motor that is claimed to offer 190bhp and 400Nm of torque. The engine on the diesel model of BMW 6 Series GT is mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Recently, BMW discontinued three models of 5 Series – the 520d Luxury Line, 530d M Sport, and 50 Jahre M Edition. As a result, the 5 Series is now only offered in two variants - the 530i M Sport and the 520d M Sport.

The ex-showroom prices of these variants are ₹65.40 lakh and ₹68.90 lakh, respectively, in India.

Following the implementation of the latest BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms in April 2023, the BMW 530i M Sport has undergone a price hike of approximately ₹90,000. Meanwhile, the diesel variant, which was already updated in March this year, has not seen any change in its pricing.

The current iteration of the BMW 5 Series is nearing the end of its lifecycle, as the next-generation model is scheduled to be unveiled globally on May 24, 2023. However, prospective buyers can still benefit from purchasing the current 5 Series as dealerships are offering various attractive deals.