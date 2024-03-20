BMW 620d M Sport Signature, starting at ₹78.90 lakhs! Details on design, interior and more
BMW India unveiled the latest addition to its luxury sedan lineup on Tuesday with the launch of the 620d M Sport Signature, bringing forth a diesel variant to augment the choices available to customers in the country. Priced at ₹78.90 lakh (ex-showroom), this unveiling marks a significant expansion of the BMW 6 Series range, previously dominated by petrol offerings.