BMW India unveiled the latest addition to its luxury sedan lineup on Tuesday with the launch of the 620d M Sport Signature, bringing forth a diesel variant to augment the choices available to customers in the country. Priced at ₹78.90 lakh (ex-showroom), this unveiling marks a significant expansion of the BMW 6 Series range, previously dominated by petrol offerings.

Potential buyers can now make their bookings for the BMW 620d M Sport Signature at all BMW India dealerships nationwide. This sedan comes adorned with a selection of four exterior paint options: Mineral White, Tanzanite Blue, Skyscraper Grey, and Carbon Black. Inside, the cabin exudes sophistication with natural leather Dakota Cognac upholstery complemented by meticulous stitching.

Distinguishing itself from its petrol counterpart, the BMW 620d M Sport Signature interior hosts a pair of expansive 12.3-inch screens featuring a fully digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system. Powered by BMW Live Cockpit Professional utilizing the BMW Operating System 7.0, the touchscreen unit offers seamless integration with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, accompanied by a premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

In terms of convenience and safety features, the sedan is equipped with a rearview camera with park assist, remote control parking, wireless charging, a smartphone holder integrated into the centre console, paddle shifters, and a panoramic sunroof.

Under the hood, the BMW 620d M Sport Signature packs a punch with its 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Generating 188 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque, this engine ensures a dynamic driving experience. The sedan offers five distinct driving modes - Comfort, Comfort+, Sport, Eco Pro, and Adaptive - catering to diverse driving preferences.

With its impressive performance capabilities, the BMW 620d M Sport Signature accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.9 seconds, further solidifying its position as a top contender in the luxury sedan segment.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!