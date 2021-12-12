BMW will unveil its fully electric car BMW iX tomorrow in India. The luxury car is expected to compete with Audi e-tron, Mercedes Benz EQC and Porsche Taycan in India. The BMW iX has already got five star rating by the Euro NCAP for its safety standards. BMW had already launched the all-electric luxury sedan in major European and US markets.

BMW iX is expected to be launched in two variants - xDrive 40 and xDrive 50. The first variant generates 326 hp of power and 630 Nm of peak torque with a range of up to 414 kms pm single charge. The second variant generates 523 hp of power and 765 Nm of peak torque and a driving range of 611 kms without recharge. The BMW iX will be powered by two electric motors for front and rear axles and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds.

Last month, the German luxury car maker, BMW, said that it will launch three electric vehicles in the next 6 months in India to accelerate its electric mobility journey in the country. To start with, the company will launch its technology flagship all-electric SUV iX on December 13, which will be followed by all-electric MINI luxury hatchback in 3 months. These will be followed by the launch of all-electric sedan BMW i4 in six months.

View Full Image BMW iX

BMW iX will become the company's technology flagship, from a sustainability perspective also the iX will have a comprehensive use of either natural materials or recycled materials and will be produced with 100 per cent green electricity and use zero rare earth metals and zero raw materials from deep sea mining.

BMW India will give a home charging kit along with every car. It will be a 11 kW AC charger capable of 100 per cent in about 7 hrs with 100 kms added range in 2.5 hrs which can be installed either at home or office. The company will also install fast chargers at its dealer network in 35 cities.

It is expected that BMW will launch iX at around ₹1 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.