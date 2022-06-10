BMW Motorrad has started the pre-launch bookings for the all-new BMW G 310 RR. The bookings are now open across India. The bike can be exclusively booked at all BMW Motorrad authorised dealerships or online. To expand its presence in the sub-premium motorcycle segment, BMW entered into partnership with India’s TVS Motor Company. The BMW G 310 RR seems a way to enact it and take the association further. The bike looks similar to TVS’s Apache RR 310.

The BMW G 310 RR is scheduled to be launched in India in July 2022. Deliveries will be done on a first come first serve basis post launch. The BMW G 310 RR comes with USD forks at the front and the adjustable mono-shock at the rear.

The BMW G 310 RR will get a 313 cc engine developed in association with TVS. It is likely to come in four riding modes. The engine can generate 34 PS at 9700 rpm and 27.3 Nm torque at 7700 rpm in the Sports and Track modes. It comes down to 25.8 PS and 25 Nm in the Urban and Rain modes. The engine is likely to get a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

The German auto major also has BMW India Financial Services offering a complete package. Benefits include zero down payment, low monthly payments starting at ₹3,999 and the option to fund insurance and accessories. Customer will also enjoy the advantage of easy loan approvals during pre-booking phase.