BMW announces pre-bookings for the BMW G 310 RR, launches in July1 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 03:37 PM IST
- BMW G 310 RR deliveries will be done on a first come first serve basis
Listen to this article
BMW Motorrad has started the pre-launch bookings for the all-new BMW G 310 RR. The bookings are now open across India. The bike can be exclusively booked at all BMW Motorrad authorised dealerships or online. To expand its presence in the sub-premium motorcycle segment, BMW entered into partnership with India’s TVS Motor Company. The BMW G 310 RR seems a way to enact it and take the association further. The bike looks similar to TVS’s Apache RR 310.