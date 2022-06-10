BMW announces pre-bookings for the BMW G 310 RR, launches in July

The BMW G 310 RR will get a 313 cc engine developed in association with TVS. It is likely to come in four riding modes. The engine can generate 34 PS at 9700 rpm and 27.3 Nm torque at 7700 rpm in the Sports and Track modes. It comes down to 25.8 PS and 25 Nm in the Urban and Rain modes. The engine is likely to get a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

