BMW Motorrad has launched the premium C 400 GT maxi-scooter in India with prices starting at ₹9.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the BMW C 400 GT GT the most expensive scooter in the country.

The BMW C 400 GT will be sold in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU). Bookings for the premium scooter have begun in BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country starting today.

BMW C 400 GT is driven by a 350cc, water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine featuring four valves per cylinder, overhead camshaft with rocker and wet-sump lubrication. The motor is dish out 25 kW (34 PS) power at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm torque at 5,750 rpm. The transmission is a stepless CVT gearbox with two-step reduction gear.

BMW Motorrad claims that the C 400 GT can go 0-100 kmph in 9.5 seconds and has a top speed of 139 kmph. As per BMW Motorrad, the C 400 GT consumes 3.5 litres of fuel every 100 km.

The C 400 GT sits on aluminium cast 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels. Suspension duties up front are handled by a telescopic fork unit of 110 mm, while the rear wheel gets a 112 mm suspension with double aluminum swingarm, double spring struts and adjustable preload.

The front wheel is equipped with double disc brakes with 4-piston calipers, while the rear wheel has a single disc brake with 1-piston floating caliper. The scooter also features ABS for smooth rides. The scooter has a wheelbase of 1,565mm.

The new premium maxi-scooter has a usable tank volume of 12.8 litres with 3 litres of reserve capacity. It has a dry weight of 202 kg and unladen weight of 214 kg. The seat height on the C 400 GT is 775 mm.

The BMW C 400 GT gets a tall windscreen, pulled back handlebars, spacious stepped seat, dual footrest platforms and body panels. It comes with stainless steel exhaust system, LED headlight, rear light and turn indicators, Keyless Ride, Flexcase, self calibrating ASC, seat storage with optimised lighting and USB charging socket, and ride by wire throttle as standard.

Optional equipment includes heated grips and heated seat, BMW Motorrad Connectivity with TFT colour display, multi-controller and associated apps, LED DRLs and anti-theft alarm system.

The BMW C 400 GT will be available in Alpine White and Style Triple Black paint finishes.

