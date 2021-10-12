BMW C 400 GT launched in India, prices start at 9.95 lakh

BMW C 400 GT is driven by a 350cc, water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine featuring four valves per cylinder, overhead camshaft with rocker and wet-sump lubrication. The motor is dish out 25 kW (34 PS) power at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm torque at 5,750 rpm. The transmission is a stepless CVT gearbox with two-step reduction gear.

