BMW Motorrad India is ready to launch its next offering in the country. The BMW C 400 GT premium maxi scooter will be launched in India on October 12, the company has confirmed.

Once launched, the BMW C 400 GT is likely to be the most premium scooter in the Indian market. The BMW Motorrad scooter is expected to be priced at ₹5 lakh. Bookings for the vehicle are currently open for a token amount of ₹1 lakh.

The BMW C 400 GT is powered by a 350cc, water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine featuring four valves per cylinder, overhead camshaft with rocker and wet-sump lubrication. The motor is good for 25 kW (34 PS) power at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm torque at 5,750 rpm. The transmission is a stepless CVT gearbox with two-step reduction gear.

The C 400 GT sits on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels. Suspension duties are handled by 110 mm and 112 mm units are the front and rear respectively. The front wheel gets double disc brakes with 4-piston calipers, while the rear wheel has a single disc brake with 1-piston floating caliper. The scooter also features ABS for smooth rides.

True to its super-scooter DNA, the BMW C 400 GT gets a tall windscreen, pulled back handlebars, spacious stepped seat, dual footrest platforms and body panels. It comes with stainless steel exhaust system, LED headlight, rear light and turn indicators, Keyless Ride, Flexcase, self calibrating ASC, USB charging socket and ride by wire throttle as standard.

Optional equipment includes heated grips and heated seat, BMW Motorrad Connectivity with TFT colour display, multi-controller and associated apps, LED DRLs and anti-theft alarm system.

