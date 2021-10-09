Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >BMW C 400 GT set for India launch on this date. See expected price, specs

BMW C 400 GT set for India launch on this date. See expected price, specs

Premium
BMW C 400 GT
1 min read . 09 Oct 2021 Edited By Vivek Punj

The BMW C 400 GT is powered by a 350cc, water-cooled, single-cylinder mated to a stepless CVT gearbox

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BMW Motorrad India is ready to launch its next offering in the country. The BMW C 400 GT premium maxi scooter will be launched in India on October 12, the company has confirmed.

BMW Motorrad India is ready to launch its next offering in the country. The BMW C 400 GT premium maxi scooter will be launched in India on October 12, the company has confirmed.

Once launched, the BMW C 400 GT is likely to be the most premium scooter in the Indian market. The BMW Motorrad scooter is expected to be priced at 5 lakh. Bookings for the vehicle are currently open for a token amount of 1 lakh.

Once launched, the BMW C 400 GT is likely to be the most premium scooter in the Indian market. The BMW Motorrad scooter is expected to be priced at 5 lakh. Bookings for the vehicle are currently open for a token amount of 1 lakh.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The BMW C 400 GT is powered by a 350cc, water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine featuring four valves per cylinder, overhead camshaft with rocker and wet-sump lubrication. The motor is good for 25 kW (34 PS) power at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm torque at 5,750 rpm. The transmission is a stepless CVT gearbox with two-step reduction gear.

The C 400 GT sits on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels. Suspension duties are handled by 110 mm and 112 mm units are the front and rear respectively. The front wheel gets double disc brakes with 4-piston calipers, while the rear wheel has a single disc brake with 1-piston floating caliper. The scooter also features ABS for smooth rides.

True to its super-scooter DNA, the BMW C 400 GT gets a tall windscreen, pulled back handlebars, spacious stepped seat, dual footrest platforms and body panels. It comes with stainless steel exhaust system, LED headlight, rear light and turn indicators, Keyless Ride, Flexcase, self calibrating ASC, USB charging socket and ride by wire throttle as standard.

Optional equipment includes heated grips and heated seat, BMW Motorrad Connectivity with TFT colour display, multi-controller and associated apps, LED DRLs and anti-theft alarm system.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Indian EV brand EMotorad reveals new products at Dubai ...

Premium

Elon Musk blames ‘last minute concerns’ for delay in FS ...

Premium

EV charging infrastructure company Magenta announces co ...

Premium

MG ZS EV refreshed version unveiled with enhanced drivi ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!