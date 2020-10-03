BMW cars in India to get costlier from next month

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India is constantly engaged in offering aspirational products and highest levels of customer service to its exclusive clientele. BMW Group India will increase the prices of its cars by up to 3% from 1 November 2020 because of rising costs and depreciating currency. With comprehensive solutions and customer centric offers from BMW India Financial Services and distinguished services across the dealer network, BMW Group India remains at the forefront of providing an unparalleled experience at all times."