BMW CE 04, India’s most expensive electric scooter, launched at ₹14.90 lakhs: Features, range and more
BMW Motorrad launches the CE 04 electric scooter in India at ₹14.90 lakh, offering a range of 130 km. It features a 8.5 kWh battery, 42 hp motor, and top speed of 120 kmph.
BMW Motorrad has unveiled its top-tier electric scooter, the CE 04, in India, marking its entry into the premium segment of electric two-wheelers in the country. The CE 04 is available at a price of ₹14.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be sold as a fully built unit.