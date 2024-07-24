BMW Motorrad has unveiled its top-tier electric scooter, the CE 04, in India, marking its entry into the premium segment of electric two-wheelers in the country. The CE 04 is available at a price of ₹14.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be sold as a fully built unit.

The BMW CE 04, now the priciest electric scooter in India, boasts an 8.5 kWh battery pack, promising an impressive range of up to 130 kilometres on a full charge. Included with the purchase is a 2.3 kW home charger that can charge the scooter from 0 to 80% in 3 hours and 30 minutes. An optional BMW Wallbox charger is available for quicker charging.

The CE 04, being the most powerful electric two-wheeler in India, is equipped with a liquid-cooled, permanent-magnet synchronous motor producing 42 horsepower and 62 Nm of peak torque. It reaches a top speed of 120 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 50 kmph in merely 2.6 seconds.

Moreover, the scooter’s engineering includes a robust one-piece tubular steel main frame. Standard safety features include an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with double disc brakes in the front and a single disc brake at the rear. Additionally, the CE 04 is equipped with Automatic Stability Control (ASC) and offers three riding modes: Eco, Rain, and Road.

Riders looking for added comfort can opt for the ‘Comfort Package’, which includes heated grips and a backrest comfort seat. The ‘Dynamic Package’ includes extra features such as advanced riding modes, enhanced headlight, improved ABS, adaptive headlights, and daytime running lights.

In terms of design, the CE 04 combines cutting-edge aesthetics with functionality. Its elongated form integrates a slim energy storage unit located in the underfloor assembly and a compact drivetrain. Standard features include LED lighting, 15-inch alloy wheels, and a floating single-piece seat. The scooter is also equipped with a 10.25-inch TFT color split screen that supports Bluetooth connectivity.

The BMW CE 04 stands out not only for its high performance and advanced technology but also for its innovative design, making it a significant addition to the electric scooter market in India. Customers can expect deliveries to start in September.

