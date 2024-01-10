BMW converts century-old Munich plant to EVs only to challenge Tesla, BYD
BMW AG is spending €650 million ($712 million) to retool its parent factory in Munich into the company’s first site that will only make fully electric vehicles, part of a push to challenge leaders Tesla Inc. and BYD Co.
BMW AG is spending €650 million ($712 million) to retool its parent factory in Munich into the company’s first site that will only make fully electric vehicles, part of a push to challenge leaders Tesla Inc. and BYD Co.
Next Story
₹7,093.75-0.57%
₹4,1110.78%
₹1,633.8-0.16%
₹10,023.05-0.21%
₹799.51.09%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message