BMW expects EVs, high-end models to offset weakening demand

BMW expects EVs, high-end models to offset weakening demand2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 05:40 PM IST
- BMW also expects global markets to cool this year. While the company forecasts demand to remain stable, it indicated that prices for new and used cars will settle after increases in 2022.
BMW AG expects 2023 profit margins around last year’s level as sales of its most expensive vehicles like the 7-Series offset weaker pricing for entry-level luxury models.
