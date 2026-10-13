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BMW F 450 RR likely to debut on 15 October: Expected specs and India launch details

BMW Motorrad has teased a new fully faired sports bike, potentially called the F 450 RR, ahead of its expected 15 October unveiling. The motorcycle is expected to have a 420 cc parallel-twin engine producing around 47 bhp and 43 Nm of torque, alongside sporty styling and a six-speed gearbox.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published13 Oct 2026, 02:32 PM IST
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BMW F 450 RR Teased Ahead of October 15.
BMW F 450 RR Teased Ahead of October 15.(BMW Motorrad)
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BMW Motorrad has teased a new fully faired sports motorcycle for its F 450 range ahead of a global unveling scheduled on 15 October. Following the F 450 GS adventure bike and the F 450 R roadster, the upcoming motorcycle would become the third model in the 450 cc range. BMW hasn't officially revealed the name, although reports suggest it may be called the F 450 RR.

The teaser image, released by BMW Motorrad, shows a fully faired design, an extra-tall windscreen and front mirrors. The motorcycle is expected to share its core mechanical platform with the existing F 450 models, but BMW has not disclosed its technical specifications, pricing or India launch time.

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BMW F 450 RR: What teaser reveals about its design

The teaser shows a sporty design featuring a slightly lifted rear end, a stepped seat, and low-set handlebars. The elements indicate a front-wheel-forward, sporty road-riding position. Alloy wheels and disc brakes are also visible in the picture.

The styling may be based on the BMW Motorrad's larger RR-series motorcycles. However, the final design, including the fairing details and equipment, will become clearer at the official unveiling on 15 October.

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BMW F 450 RR expected engine and features

According to Autocar India, the new motorcycle is likely to be powered by a parallel-twin 420cc, liquid-cooled engine that debuted on the F 450 platform. With the provided range details, the engine could produce approximately 47 bhp and 43 Nm of torque when paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

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BMW may also include a TFT display, riding modes, traction control and quickshifter, as appropriate. The Easy Ride Clutch system could also be included on the sports bike, but it has not been confirmed by BMW.

The manufacturer may alter the suspension and riding configuration to match the motorcycle's fully faired design and intended use. These details remain unconfirmed ahead of the reveal.

Also Read | Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dark on-road price in India: What buyers will pay

BMW F 450 RR production and India launch

The F 450 range is connected to the BMW Motorrad tandem with TVS Motor Company. Production of the new sports bike will be set up much like its platform cousins, though specifics have not been officially announced for the new bike.

For India, the motorcycle could be a move to fill the gap in the middle-weight entry-level space for BMW Motorrad.

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BMW Motorrad is expected to share further details at the 15 October unveiling.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

TVS Motor CompanyTVS Motor Co MarketBMW Industries
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