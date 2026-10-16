BMW F 450 RR unveiled with 420cc engine, 48 hp output and S 1000 RR-inspired design

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the F 450 RR, a fully faired supersport motorcycle that expands its new 450cc platform. The motorcycle gets the same engine as the F 450 GS and F 450 R, giving it sportier styling and sportier-minded parts. It's marketed as a step into BMW's RR supersport range for those who are looking for a smaller version of the litre-class S1000 RR.

Designed with the BMW S 1000 RR in mind, the BMW F 450 RR has an aggressive look, a 6.5" TFT display and advanced rider assistance technologies, as well as riding modes. The motorcycle will be replacing the G 310 RR in BMW's lower-level supersport lineup. BMW Motorrad hasn't announced the price or timeline of its India launch.

BMW F 450 RR: Design and styling

View full Image View full Image BMW Motorrad has unveiled the F 450 RR.

The design of the BMW F 450 RR is inspired by the BMW S 1000 RR. It is given an aggressive full fairing with gills on the sides and big winglets. It differs from some BMW supersports, which have a twin-headlamp system, by having a single headlamp with daytime running lamps on both sides.

The motorcycle also gets a sharply sculpted 14-litre fuel tank and a raised rear section with a pointed tail design. The handlebar and seating position indicate a dedicated riding position, ideal for sporty riding.

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BMW F 450 RR: Features and rider aids

View full Image View full Image BMW Motorrad has unveiled the F 450 RR.

The motorcycle features a 6.5-inch colour TFT display and a USB Type-C charging port. The display features Bluetooth connectivity, navigation and music controls.

Rider assistance features: ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control, traction control and engine drag torque control. BMW has four riding modes: Rain, Road, Race and Race Pro. The Race Pro mode allows riders to customise various settings to suit their riding preferences.

BMW F 450 RR: Engine and performance The engine, a 420 cc parallel twin housed in a tubular steel frame, is the sole component shared with the BMW F 450 RR. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and puts out 48 hp and 43 Nm of torque.

A quickshifter is available to make gear changes easier. There's also the option of a clutch that makes everyday riding easier: the BMW Easy Ride Clutch (ERC).

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BMW F 450 RR: Hardware and specifications The bike is equipped with a 43 mm KYB upside-down front fork and a KYB monoshock at the back. Fitted with a 310 mm front disc and a Brembo four-piston monobloc calliper, alongside a 240 mm rear disc and a ByBre single-piston calliper, it provides braking.