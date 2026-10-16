BMW F 450 RR unveiled with 420cc engine, 48 hp output and S 1000 RR-inspired design

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the F 450 RR, a fully faired supersport motorcycle that expands its new 450cc platform. The motorcycle gets the same engine as the F 450 GS and F 450 R, giving it sportier styling and sportier-minded parts. It's marketed as a step into BMW's RR supersport range for those who are looking for a smaller version of the litre-class S1000 RR.

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Designed with the BMW S 1000 RR in mind, the BMW F 450 RR has an aggressive look, a 6.5" TFT display and advanced rider assistance technologies, as well as riding modes. The motorcycle will be replacing the G 310 RR in BMW's lower-level supersport lineup. BMW Motorrad hasn't announced the price or timeline of its India launch.

BMW F 450 RR: Design and styling

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the F 450 RR.

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The design of the BMW F 450 RR is inspired by the BMW S 1000 RR. It is given an aggressive full fairing with gills on the sides and big winglets. It differs from some BMW supersports, which have a twin-headlamp system, by having a single headlamp with daytime running lamps on both sides.

The motorcycle also gets a sharply sculpted 14-litre fuel tank and a raised rear section with a pointed tail design. The handlebar and seating position indicate a dedicated riding position, ideal for sporty riding.

Also Read | BMW F 450 RR may join F 450 GS and F 450 R: What we know so far

BMW F 450 RR: Features and rider aids

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the F 450 RR.

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The motorcycle features a 6.5-inch colour TFT display and a USB Type-C charging port. The display features Bluetooth connectivity, navigation and music controls.

Rider assistance features: ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control, traction control and engine drag torque control. BMW has four riding modes: Rain, Road, Race and Race Pro. The Race Pro mode allows riders to customise various settings to suit their riding preferences.

BMW F 450 RR: Engine and performance The engine, a 420 cc parallel twin housed in a tubular steel frame, is the sole component shared with the BMW F 450 RR. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and puts out 48 hp and 43 Nm of torque.

A quickshifter is available to make gear changes easier. There's also the option of a clutch that makes everyday riding easier: the BMW Easy Ride Clutch (ERC).

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BMW F 450 RR: Hardware and specifications The bike is equipped with a 43 mm KYB upside-down front fork and a KYB monoshock at the back. Fitted with a 310 mm front disc and a Brembo four-piston monobloc calliper, alongside a 240 mm rear disc and a ByBre single-piston calliper, it provides braking.

It's powered by 17-inch wheels at both ends and has a kerb weight of 177kg. The seat height is standard at 790 mm, with optional heights of 775 mm and 810 mm.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.