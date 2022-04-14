BMW has also launched two other motorcycles, BMW F 850 GS and the new BMW F 850 GS Adventure, in India today. The BS6 avatars of the popular adventure motorcycles will be available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships. Deliveries will commence in June 2022.

The price of BMW F 850 GS Pro is ₹12, 50,000 (ex-showroom) and the BMW F 850 GS Adventure Pro at ₹13, 25,000 (ex-showroom).

The new BMW F 850 GS will be available in ‘Pro’ profile with the Style Rallye Package. This profile offers power and torque, featuring even more distinctive touring characteristics coupled with ultimate off-road ability.

The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure on the other hand is designed for long trips and demanding terrains. With enhanced standard equipment like the TFT display and BMW Motorrad Connected, the USB charge port as well as ABS Pro and DTC, this dual-sport motorcycle is even better prepared for long tours around the globe. The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure will be available in India in the ‘Pro’ profile with the Style Rallye or Style Triple Black Package.

BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometers’, with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package ensures services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

The design with its iconic features such as the asymmetric headlight and the GS-typical flyline make them belong to the BMW Motorrad GS family. In Rallye style and Racing Blue metallic colour, the BMW F 850 GS together with the hand-protector bars, black fixed fork tubes. The gold rims and galvanised radiator cowl adds luxury feel.

The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure in Rallye style and Kalamata metallic matt paintwork. The other alternative in the BMW F 850 GS Adventure is the Style Triple Black in the aggressive Black Storm metallic colour scheme.

Both the models use liquid-cooled 4-valve, 2-cylinder engine with 853 cc capacity, fuel injection and six-speed gearbox. The BMW F 850 GS and the BMW F 850 GS Adventure generate 70 kW (95 hp) at 8,250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6,250 rpm.

The new GS models address individual rider requirements by offering ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ riding modes. Along with Riding modes Pro – ‘Dynamic’ and ‘Enduro’, DTC dynamic traction control and banking capable ABS Pro are also available. Dynamic ESA opens up new dimensions of rider safety, performance and comfort.

Both motorcycles are equipped with Connectivity, with a 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display. Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. The rider can make telephone calls and enjoy listening to music with Bluetooth connection. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected app offers navigation directly via the TFT display.