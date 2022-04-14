BMW F 850 GS and GS Adventure launched in India. All details

The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure on the other hand is designed for long trips and demanding terrains. With enhanced standard equipment like the TFT display and BMW Motorrad Connected, the USB charge port as well as ABS Pro and DTC, this dual-sport motorcycle is even better prepared for long tours around the globe. The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure will be available in India in the ‘Pro’ profile with the Style Rallye or Style Triple Black Package.