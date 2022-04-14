BMW has today launched the BMW F 900 XR in India. The adventure sports tourer will be available as completely built-up units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships. Deliveries of this new profile bike will commence in June 2022. The BMW F 900 XR Pro has been priced at ₹12,30,000 (ex-showroom).

The new BMW F 900 XR is powered by water-cooled 4-stroke in-line 2-cylinder 895 cc BS6 engine with four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts and dry-sump lubrication with an output of 105 hp (77 kW) at 8500 rpm and maximum torque of 92 Nm at 6500 rpm. The motorcycle sprints from 0-100km/hr in just 3.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of over 200 km/hr.

The bridge frame integrates the 2-cylinder in-line engine as a load-bearing element and is made of deep drawn and welded sheet steel parts. Front wheel control is taken care by upside-down telescopic fork, while the rear wheel is guided by a double-sided swinging arm with central suspension strut.

The bolt-on steel rear frame gives a visually short and slim rear. The short underfloor silencer renders a typical athletic look with a free-standing rear wheel.

It comes with a multi-functional instrument cluster with 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen. Mobile phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. The rider can make telephone calls and music playback with Bluetooth connection. In addition, the bike is equipped with BMW Motorrad Connectivity App with route import and multiple waypoint guidance on the display.

The new standard features of the new BMW F 900 XR Pro profile now offers Dynamic ESA, keyless ride and center stand as standard as part of comfort package. Headlight pro, daytime riding lights and gear shift assist pro as part of dynamic package.

The active package includes riding modes pro, dynamic engine brake control (MSR), heated grips, dynamic traction control, ABS Pro and case holders. Further, the adaptive cornering lights improves illumination of the road when cornering for night.

Buyers can also get BMW Financial Services that offers flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans pre-approved prior to delivery.

BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometers’, with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package ensures services in case of breakdown and towing situations.