BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS launched in India: Price, other details

BMW Motorrad has finally launched the new versions of the G 310 R and G 310 GS in India after sharing multiple teasers in the past months. The two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker has developed the two new bikes in Munich, Germany and are locally produced as per BS6 standards in Hosur, India by partner TVS Motor Company.

The new BMW G 310 R is priced at ₹2.45 lakh, while the G 310GS is tagged at 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The company had started receiving bookings for the new bikes before the official launch of the bikes. According to an earlier statement, customers will be able to own the new BMW bikes at EMIs starting at ₹4,500. (*Calculation for a loan under the BMW Bullet Plan).

The 313cc engines on both bikes produce 34PS of power at 9,250 rpm and 28Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm.

"Globally, BMW Motorrad has created a distinct position for itself in the fast-growing sub-500 cc segment with both BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

In their new avatar, both motorcycles feature design modifications, new technology and enhanced riding dynamics, he noted.

"We have launched both bikes at an extremely attractive pricing, incredible EMIs and reduced cost of ownership. It is an enthralling invitation to become part of the close-knit and passionate BMW Motorrad community," Pawah said.

The motorcycles can accelerate from 0-50 km/hr in just 2.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 143 km/hr.

