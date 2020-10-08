BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS launched in India: Price, other details

The new BMW G 310 R is priced at ₹2.45 lakh, while the G 310GS is tagged at 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The company had started receiving bookings for the new bikes before the official launch of the bikes. According to an earlier statement, customers will be able to own the new BMW bikes at EMIs starting at ₹4,500. (*Calculation for a loan under the BMW Bullet Plan).