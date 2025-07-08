BMW Group appoints Hardeep Singh Brar as President & CEO India, says country ‘pillar’ of long-term growth strategy

BMW Group India on July 8 announced that ex-Kia India executive Hardeep Singh Brar will succeed Vikram Pawah as CEO and President effective from September 1, 2025, PTI reported.

Notably, Pawah is moving to take charge as CEO of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand, according to the official statement.

‘India an important pillar of long-term success’ Commenting on the appointment, BMW Group Senior Vice President, Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Jean-Philippe Parain said, “India is among the fastest growing markets for BMW Group and an important pillar of our long-term success strategy for the region.”

“Hardeep Singh Brar holds vast expertise and an intricate understanding of the Indian automotive industry to lead this dynamic market and strengthen BMW Group's operations here,” Parain added.

About Hardeep Singh Brar Brar brings more than 30 years of experience in the Indian automotive industry, having held numerous senior management positions.

He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, the statement said.