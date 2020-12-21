BMW Group India announces decision to hike prices from 4 January

BMW Group India is the latest auto manufacturer to reveal their intentions of increasing prices from next year. The company has announced that they will be revising prices of all their cars from 4 Jan 2021. The new prices will be applicable to both BMW and Mini Models. Prices will increase by up to 2% across the portfolio.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “In an unprecedented year, BMW Group India has been focused on providing best-in-class products and unparalleled services to its esteemed clientele. From 4 January 2021, BMW Group India will introduce the new pricing for BMW and MINI portfolio, increasing the prices marginally by up to 2% to offset the increasing input costs. This will ensure that customer satisfaction, dealer profitability and sustainable growth, which are fundamentals of a successful business, remain strong. BMW Group India will continue to set uncompromising standards in the luxury auto industry and create customer delight."

The range of locally produced cars in India include the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman.

BMW dealerships also display BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW X6, BMW Z4, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M5 Competition, BMW M8 Coupe, BMW X3 M and BMW X5 M which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU). MINI dealerships also display the MINI 3-door, MINI 5-door, MINI Convertible, MINI Clubman and MINI John Cooper Works Hatch as completely built-up units (CBU).

In the past few weeks, car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India, MG Motor, Renault India, Ford India and Mahindra and Mahindra have already stated that they would be increasing prices of their vehicles from January in order to mitigate the adverse impact of rising input costs, specially raw materials and commodity prices.

Two-wheeler company Hero MotoCorp also announced that it will increase the prices of its vehicles by up to ₹1,500 from January 1, 2021 to offset the impact of rising input costs.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via