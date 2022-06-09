BMW Group starts pre-monsoon service campaign for BMW and MINI vehicles1 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 02:57 PM IST
- Prior appointments can be booked at the workshop
BMW Group India has announced the launch of pre-monsoon service campaign for BMW and MINI vehicles across its dealer network. BMW pre-monsoon service camp is conceptualized to offer useful information and tips on effective vehicle management, on-time maintenance and overall understanding of BMW and MINI vehicles. The program provides a comprehensive vehicle check and, if required, a basic condition-based service as well ensuring that the car is in top condition.