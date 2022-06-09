BMW Group starts pre-monsoon service campaign for BMW and MINI vehicles

As part of BMW Group India’s comprehensive aftersales campaign, Pre-Monsoon Service special provisions have been made in cities that are venerable to heavy flooding during the monsoon season. Prompt support will be offered by a task force of certified technicians and service advisors. They will be deployed at various service points to bring flood-affected vehicles back on the road. Ordering of spare parts will be prioritized for quick turn-around time.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}