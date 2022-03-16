BMW Group to launch 15 pure-electric cars in 2022, plans iX5 Hydrogen car too

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BMW Group is speeding up technological change and pushing forward with the transformation towards sustainable mobility. The company is preparing for a leap in technology in its Neue Klasse and significantly upping the pace once again as it continues to ramp up e-mobility. BMW Group is also raising its targets for the e-mobility ramp-up: This year, including pre-production vehicles, the company will already have 15 fully-electric models in production – covering around 90 percent of its current segments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BMW Group is speeding up technological change and pushing forward with the transformation towards sustainable mobility. The company is preparing for a leap in technology in its Neue Klasse and significantly upping the pace once again as it continues to ramp up e-mobility. BMW Group is also raising its targets for the e-mobility ramp-up: This year, including pre-production vehicles, the company will already have 15 fully-electric models in production – covering around 90 percent of its current segments.

In addition to existing models like the BMW i4, BMW iX and MINI SE, this also includes four high-volume BMW model series: the BMW 3 Series and BMW 5 Series, the BMW X1 and the BMW X3. The new BMW 7 Series also has a special role to play in 2022, with the launch of the new BMW i7. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In addition to existing models like the BMW i4, BMW iX and MINI SE, this also includes four high-volume BMW model series: the BMW 3 Series and BMW 5 Series, the BMW X1 and the BMW X3. The new BMW 7 Series also has a special role to play in 2022, with the launch of the new BMW i7. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

“We see 2021 as clear evidence that successful transformation pays off. The strong result we achieved in financial year 2021 is the outcome of our consistent strategy – with an open-technology approach and the right products at the right time," said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, on Wednesday in Munich. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have laid the foundations to build on this success in the coming years: With the Neue Klasse, we are leading sustainable mobility into a new technological dimension. By extending the contract with our BBA joint venture until 2040, the BMW Group is also taking its growth to the next level," he added.

“The BMW iX and BMW i4 are probably the best electric cars on the market currently – the test reviews and strong demand from our customers speak for themselves. This year, the BMW i7 will take things to the next level," said Zipse.

By 2025, the company plans to sell around a quarter of its vehicles entirely online. By the end of 2025, the company aims to have more than two million fully-electric vehicles on the roads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the addition of the BMW i7, the BMW 7 Series will become the first fully-electric luxury sedan in its line-up available with either an internal combustion engine or a plug-in hybrid drive train. At the same time, the new BMW 7 Series also comes with next-level internal combustion and plug-in hybrid drive technology. This new generation of diesel and petrol engines offers higher efficiency. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Fully-electric vehicles could make up 50 percent of the company’s global sales earlier than 2030. A small series of the BMW iX5 Hydrogen will be used for demonstration and testing purposes for the first time this year.