BMW i4 M50: A new strategy for electrification
5 min read.05:52 PM ISTDAN NEIL, The Wall Street Journal
Built on the same body as the gas-powered 4 Series Gran Coupe, BMW’s luxury EV sedan marks an evolution in manufacturing. And its low center-of-gravity sporty stance handles like a dream, says Dan Neil.
IN SEPTEMBER I traveled to Munich to drive two vehicles that are hugely consequential for BMW: the iX, a battery-electric midsize luxury SUV; and our guest this week, the i4 M50 sedan, an electric—but otherwise nearly indistinguishable—iteration of the well-groomed 4 Series Gran Coupe.
After a couple hundred kilometers soaring across Bavarian fairyland, here’s my capsule review: glorious. Not only that. Sweet, swift, swank, swell, fast as hell, hushed as a chapel, cool as marble, minty fresh. With its front and rear e-motors providing a digitally mastered 536 hp to the wheels, the i4 M50 accelerates like Derby Lane’s electric rabbit—0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds. But even at Autobahn speeds, just ask; the upwelling torque (max 586 lb-ft) will mush you lovingly into the seat.
It’s too bad earlier generations of car reviewers have squandered the phrase “corners like it’s on rails," because the i4 M50 really does, thanks to its sport-sedan stance and low center of gravity, to which the 81.5 kWh battery pack under your bum contributes most. All BMW’s trick suspension kinematics—including rear-air suspension and logic-controlled dampers—are made better, more supple in action, by the car’s low-slung C-of-G. You can just feel it. This is a better BMW.
Along the way I realized I was not getting the message BMW executives were intending. Uh-oh. That could make dinner awkward.
Built at Plant Munich in the heart of the city, on a new, propulsion-agnostic architecture, the i4 M50—the first all-electric with the M performance badge—exemplifies the brand’s electrification strategy. Call it foliating the portfolio. The cars built here will be available with a variety of powertrain configurations, including legacy petrol, gas-electric hybrid, plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and battery-electric (BEV). The new layout retains the option of rear- or all-wheel drive and will accommodate an array of power and performance upgrades, all without significant rejiggering on the assembly line.
From 2026 onward, Plant Munich will be able to produce up to 100% BEVs. The mix “will be determined entirely by demand," said Chairman Oliver Zipse in his Q3 2021 statement. “That is how systematic transformation [to electrification] works."
Setting aside the plucky optimism of “entirely"—China, the EU and California’s clean-air standards and incentives might have forcing effects—Mr. Zipse’s ideal seems reasonable enough. Rather than develop a separate stream of BEV models with dedicated manufacturing, management will integrate battery-electric variants into emerging product lines.
Accordingly, cars like our i4 M50 will be extruded from the same sausage machine at Plant Munich with the other 3 and 4 Series cars. There the majority-steel unit-bodies will be mated with their assigned power units, stuffed with batteries, wired up, upholstered, and sent down the line with as much commonality among parts and processes as can be arranged. All very systematic.
Since the logic seems self-evident, you may wonder why other car makers haven’t taken a similar course? Why isn’t there such a thing as an all-electric VW Jetta? Or a Honda Civic EV?
I’m not a vehicle engineer, but I play one on TV. Historically, the trade-off has been weight. A vehicle structure that has been designed to accommodate both EV and IC powertrains—batteries and motors, engines and gas tanks—is optimized for neither. The cost of commonality is paid in added mass and, therefore, reduced efficiency.
Consider the Tesla Model 3, which happened to be the bestselling car in Europe in September. The Model 3 Performance has roughly the same dimensions as the BMW. Both cars have dual-motor arrays, big batteries and big inverters. The BMW even has more horsepower. However, because the Tesla weighs about one baby elephant less (953 pounds) than the BMW (5,018 pounds), it is quicker (3.1 seconds to 60 mph), faster (130 mph vs. 162 mph) and delivers more range with a similar size battery pack (74 kWh).
Other trade offs include interior space. BMW engineers have hidden the batteries and power electronics pretty well in the unit-body formerly known as Gran Coupe; the rear footwell floor is a bit higher.
And yet, despite the limitations bequeathed to it by its manufacturing, the i4 M50 is one fabulous automobile, effortlessly and holistically superior to its gas-powered equivalent. I’d walk over the broken remains of an M3 Competition to get to an i4 M50.
And if the i4 program sacrifices some rarefied measure of overall efficiency in the name of get-’er done expediency, what of it? Especially when the results are so satisfying.
Barreling along in this silenced bullet, I thought about the millions of dollars wasted every year on audiophile upsells in IC-powered cars. Burmester, Harman Kardon, Bose. You might as well chuck that money out the window. No matter what Mariah album you listen to, Her Ladyship has to compete with the engine’s drumming, roaring and droning, pitching up and down. In the i4 M50, when the stage lights go down, you can hear a pin drop.
One more aspect of Munich’s strategy yet to be field-tested: the next-generation exterior design. Going forward, BMW’s EVs and ICs will share the same wireframe fractalism and fantastical grilles. For detractors of new styling, it means all BMWs are going to be ugly, not just the electric ones. That might be a tad harsh.
Here’s where I get off script. Management offers this car as proof of its orderly, market-driven transition to electrification through the end of the decade. But because the product is so much more compelling than the gas version, it raises the question: Why build them any other way? Who is being served by such gradualism, the shareholder or the customer?
Maybe I’ll just eat dinner in my room.
2022 BMW i4 M50
Base price: $65,900
Price, as tested: $72,000 (est.)
Powertrain: Battery-electric, with front and rear AC synchronous motors (255/308 hp, f/r); single-speed fixed ratio transmission; 81.5-kWh capacity battery pack (398 V); permanent all-wheel drive