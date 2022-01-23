BMW i4 M50: A new strategy for electrification

Barreling along in this silenced bullet, I thought about the millions of dollars wasted every year on audiophile upsells in IC-powered cars. Burmester, Harman Kardon, Bose. You might as well chuck that money out the window. No matter what Mariah album you listen to, Her Ladyship has to compete with the engine’s drumming, roaring and droning, pitching up and down. In the i4 M50, when the stage lights go down, you can hear a pin drop.