BMW i5 LWB unveiled in India: Check price, range and features of company's first Indian-made e-sedan

BMW India is introducing its i5 Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India with an ex-showroom price of ₹79.60 lakh. The Chennai-made sedan has been designed around the concept of comfort for the rear seating position and the driver. Deliveries have already started.

The i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport is available at a price of ₹79.60 lakh. According to BMW India, the limited edition is priced as the first edition and will be sold at the official launch, with all 99 units sold before the event. The sedan's length is 5,175 mm, and the wheelbase is 3,105 mm.

BMW i5 LWB gets premium cabin features The i5 LWB includes an LED-illuminated kidney grille, LED adaptive headlights, and L-shaped LED taillights. It comes on 20-inch M alloy wheels with flush door handles.

Indoors, there's a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen. Other equipment features two-zone rear climate control, front-seat ventilation and a panoramic glass roof.

View full Image View full Image An immersive luxury retreat to deliver comfort. ( BMW )

The cabin is fitted with Veganza vegan upholstery. Buyers can also opt for a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system. The first edition includes rear seat entertainment, which includes a tablet and mount, BMW Individual Silver Bronze detailing and open-pore fine wood trim.

669 km claimed range, 268 bhp output The BMW i5 eDrive35L is equipped with an 81.6 kWh battery and a 1 electric motor. It offers 268 bhp and 410 Nm torque. BMW claims a 0-100 km/h time of 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 195 km/h.

The claimed range of the sedan is up to 669km. It has a DC fast-charging capability of up to 160kW. According to BMW, a 10-80% charge can be accomplished in 33 minutes with the proper conditions. Up to 11kW for AC charging.

In addition, BMW India will offer a wallbox charger with installation.

Air suspension tuned for Indian roads The i5 LWB receives new air suspension on the rear axle and a higher ground clearance. BMW claims the suspension has been improved for Indian roads. The sedan also has a 50:50 weight distribution ratio and a number of driving modes, including Personal, Efficient, Sport, Expressive, Relax and Digital Art.

Safety and driver-assistance features are adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, Parking Assistant Professional, Reverse Assistant, Lane Change Warning and Cross Traffic Warning. Front and rear collision warning, exit warning, active pedestrian protection and eight airbags are also offered.