BMW i5 LWB unveiled in India: Check price, range and features of company's first Indian-made e-sedan

BMW India is introducing its i5 Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India with an ex-showroom price of ₹79.60 lakh. The Chennai-made sedan has been designed around the concept of comfort for the rear seating position and the driver. Deliveries have already started.

The i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport is available at a price of ₹79.60 lakh. According to BMW India, the limited edition is priced as the first edition and will be sold at the official launch, with all 99 units sold before the event. The sedan's length is 5,175 mm, and the wheelbase is 3,105 mm.

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BMW i5 LWB gets premium cabin features The i5 LWB includes an LED-illuminated kidney grille, LED adaptive headlights, and L-shaped LED taillights. It comes on 20-inch M alloy wheels with flush door handles.

Indoors, there's a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen. Other equipment features two-zone rear climate control, front-seat ventilation and a panoramic glass roof.

An immersive luxury retreat to deliver comfort.

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The cabin is fitted with Veganza vegan upholstery. Buyers can also opt for a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system. The first edition includes rear seat entertainment, which includes a tablet and mount, BMW Individual Silver Bronze detailing and open-pore fine wood trim.

669 km claimed range, 268 bhp output The BMW i5 eDrive35L is equipped with an 81.6 kWh battery and a 1 electric motor. It offers 268 bhp and 410 Nm torque. BMW claims a 0-100 km/h time of 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 195 km/h.

The claimed range of the sedan is up to 669km. It has a DC fast-charging capability of up to 160kW. According to BMW, a 10-80% charge can be accomplished in 33 minutes with the proper conditions. Up to 11kW for AC charging.

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In addition, BMW India will offer a wallbox charger with installation.

Air suspension tuned for Indian roads The i5 LWB receives new air suspension on the rear axle and a higher ground clearance. BMW claims the suspension has been improved for Indian roads. The sedan also has a 50:50 weight distribution ratio and a number of driving modes, including Personal, Efficient, Sport, Expressive, Relax and Digital Art.

Safety and driver-assistance features are adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, Parking Assistant Professional, Reverse Assistant, Lane Change Warning and Cross Traffic Warning. Front and rear collision warning, exit warning, active pedestrian protection and eight airbags are also offered.

BMW i5 LWB warranty and colours The i5 LWB comes in Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Carbon Black and Oxide Grey. BMW is giving a 2-year unlimited-kilometre warranty on the vehicle and an 8-year or 160,000 km warranty on the high-voltage battery. In addition, under BMW Smart Finance, the company is promising a buy-back value of 55% after a period of four years.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.