BMW i5 set to launch in India by 2024: What we know so far

The BMW i5 is generating significant excitement as a pivotal offering from the brand in the electric vehicle segment. With its global introduction, the pure electric version of the new BMW 5 Series sedan is eagerly anticipated to hit the Indian market next year. The much-anticipated EV has already commenced production at BMW's renowned plant in Dinglfing, Germany – the automaker's largest European production facility.

BMW positions the midsize electric sedan, the i5, between the i4 and i7 models in its all-electric lineup. The i5 will be available for purchase alongside the petrol-powered 5 Series sedan, which shares an identical design. The i5 model, known as the eDrive40, boasts an impressive range of up to 475 kilometers on a single charge.

Under the hood, the BMW i5 eDrive40 generates a peak power of 335 bhp and accelerates from 0 to 96 kmph in just 5.7 seconds, with power being sent to the rear wheels for an engaging driving experience.

Alongside the standard i5 model, the international market will also offer the i5 M60 variant, boasting even more power. The i5 M60 is capable of delivering an impressive 592 bhp of peak power, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 96 kmph in just 3.7 seconds.

Equipped with an all-wheel drive system, the i5 M60 offers enhanced traction and performance capabilities. Despite the increased power, it still provides a respectable range of up to 411 kilometers on a single charge.

The BMW i5 is equipped with an extensive array of advanced features, many of which are powered by the automaker's latest OS 8.5 software. Inside the cabin, one's attention is immediately drawn to the impressive 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. Following the trend set by Tesla electric cars, the BMW i5 allows owners to access streaming services and even play video games while the vehicle is parked.

Another notable feature of the upcoming BMW i5 is its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which includes a hands-free driver assistance system for added convenience and safety.