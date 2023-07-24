BMW i5 set to launch in India by 2024: What we know so far

BMW i5 set to launch in India by 2024: What we know so far1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:30 PM IST
The BMW i5, an electric vehicle with a range of up to 475km, is set to hit the Indian market next year. It boasts a peak power of 335bhp and will be available alongside the petrol-powered 5 Series sedan. The i5 M60 variant offers even more power, with a peak power of 592bhp.
The BMW i5 is generating significant excitement as a pivotal offering from the brand in the electric vehicle segment. With its global introduction, the pure electric version of the new BMW 5 Series sedan is eagerly anticipated to hit the Indian market next year. The much-anticipated EV has already commenced production at BMW's renowned plant in Dinglfing, Germany – the automaker's largest European production facility.
