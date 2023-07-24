BMW i5 set to launch in India by 2024: What we know so far

The BMW i5 is equipped with an extensive array of advanced features, many of which are powered by the automaker's latest OS 8.5 software. Inside the cabin, one's attention is immediately drawn to the impressive 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. Following the trend set by Tesla electric cars, the BMW i5 allows owners to access streaming services and even play video games while the vehicle is parked.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}